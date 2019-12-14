|
Funeral services for Patsy Sharpton, 71, of Attalla, will be held at noon Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Patsy was a lifelong member of Steele United Methodist Church and faithful member of Sunday School class and Bible study group. She most recently served as the Outreach Team Leader and as the Director of the church's Food Pantry ministry. In retirement, Patsy worked with her friend Brenda Lynn Smith, assisting her painting beautiful Christmas ornaments. And she loved regular Friday night card games with her family and friends.
Patsy was preceded in death by her husband, Delayne Sharpton; and her parents, Carltory and Pauline Beason.
She is survived by her brothers, Gary and Jim Beason (Leverne); her stepdaughters, Cindy Ensign (Paul) and Lisa Ensign (Adam); as well as six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, as well as donations to the Steele UMC Food Pantry.
Pallbearers will be Benny Cline, Phil Gleason, Joey Haynes, Dee Dowdy, Richard Reynolds, Joey Spears, Alex Beason and Rodney Free.
The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until time of service Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 14, 2019