|
|
Patti Epps, 58, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019.
She was a loving mother, nana, great-grandmother, aunt and sister. She loved to explore outdoors, and always walked where she went. She will be greatly missed by everyone she knew.
Patti was preceded in death by her sister, Teresa Epps.
She is survived by her daughters, Valerie Epps and Katie Sears; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild with another on the way; brothers, Todd, Craig and Allen Epps; special great-niece, Brittney Watkins; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family gives a special thanks to our Lord and Savior.
Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 1, 2019