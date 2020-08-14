1/1
Paul Allen "PA" Waters
1941 - 2020
Paul Allen (PA) Waters, 79, of Attalla, Alabama, passed away at his home on Tuesday, August 11, 2020. PA was born on February 24, 1941, in Attalla, Alabama.
The beloved husband of Mary Beth Waters. Loving father of Caryn Stark (Bo Stark) and the late Allen Waters. Loving stepfather of Joshuah Dahlgren and Jacob Dahlgren. Loving grandfather of Chad Dixon (Candace) and Tyler Stark (Chelsey). Loving great-grandfather of Chandler Dixon and Charlee Kate Dixon. Loving brother of Janice Waters Nichols. Son of the late Paul and Gladys Waters. Also survived by nieces, cousins, other relatives and many, many friends.
PA was a Navy veteran, a master member of The Grand Masonic Lodge of Attalla, AL, No. 383 of F&AM and the proud former owner of the Attalla Country Club.
The family will have a private graveside service, and Pastor Richard Bradfield will be presiding. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Stowers Hill Baptist Church at 407 Ninth Ave. SW, Attalla, AL 35954; 256-538-8351.
Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home in Glencoe, AL, is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 14, 2020.
