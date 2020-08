Or Copy this URL to Share

Paul Allen West (Christian), 65, of Gadsden, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Christian; sister, Anita Tomlinson; and brothers, Stanley, Randy and David Christian.

Paul is survived by his wife, Brenda West; son, Ricky West; and sisters, Janice Brown and Lorri Jones.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Uncle Skippy Edwards.

