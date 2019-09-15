|
|
Funeral will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mr. Paul Battles, 89, who passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. Ministers Chris Gallagher and Tim Hayes will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mr. Battles was a resident of Gadsden, but has resided in Pell City for the past six years. He was a member of the Gadsden Church of Christ and was recently attending the Logan Martin Church of Christ in Pell City. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Paul loved to fish, loved Alabama football, loved to go to church singings and loved his animals very much, especially his cat "Nubby."
He was preceded in death by his wife of almost 50 years, Robbie Battles; step-son, Jamie Keener; father, John Battles; mother, Hattie Battles; two sisters, Grace Mathews and Gaynell Horecka; two brothers, Arville Battles and Zach Battles.
Paul is survived by his sister, Nita (Joe) Battles Cox; sister-in-law, Shirley Battles; step-son, Charles (Dody) Keener and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Col. Robert L. Howard State Veteran's Home at 7054 Veterans Parkway, Pell City, AL 35125.
The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Sept. 15, 2019