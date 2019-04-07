|
Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. today at Mountain View Cemetery for Paul Edward Brittain, 79, of Webster's Chapel, who passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019. Rev. Rodney McInnis will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Paul was a 1958 graduate of Alexandria High School. He drove a Spreader Truck for Cherokee Farmers CO-OP for close to 40 years as owner of the Spreader Company. He loved to restore old vehicles or tractors. He loved the Atlanta Braves and Auburn football.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie and Izora Brittain.
He is survived by his wife of 58 and a half years, Jan Brittain; children, Jeff (Lynne) Brittain and Karan (Dwayne) Angle; grandchildren, Jennifer (Justin) Hartley, Chris (Natasha) Brittain, and Nicole (Jacob) Harrelson; two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Flynn; sisters, Wilma Duke, Dean Womble, and Clara Hill; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Honorary pallbearers will be Miles and Janie Parris, Rodney Morrison and Ray Johnson.
There will be no visitation.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 7, 2019