Paul Payne passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 8, 2020. His 85 years on this earth were an example of a beautifully fulfilling life.

Over the years, Paul was a valued employee at the steel foundries in Gadsden and Anniston, as well as Holy Name of Jesus Hospital and AAA Plumbing and Pottery. His home was his castle that he built with his own two hands. He loved building things, tending to his garden, and raising animals. He spent his twilight years being taken care of and doted on by his son, Daniel, and daughter-in-law, Jovona.

Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, J D Payne, William Payne, and Mack Willingham; and sisters, Velma Peppers and Clara Eubanks. His wife and the love of his life, Frances Payne, also preceded him in death.

He is survived by his sons, Paul Junior and Daniel; grandsons, Jeremiah and Joshua Payne; his only granddaughter, Lacey Payne; and his sisters, Dolly Willingham and Helen Williams. He will be much missed by his sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn June and Bobby Nichols, and their son, Mark Nichols; as well as countless nieces and nephews.

His memory will live on forever in the hearts of all who loved him and all who benefitted from his sage advice and home remedies, and chuckled at his recollections and antics.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, those who wish are invited to make memorial gifts to the United Methodist Children's Home.

