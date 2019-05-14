|
|
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Mamre Baptist Church for Paul Wayne Miller, 79, of Gadsden, who passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Adam Smith and Allen Murphy will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Mr. Miller retired from Goodyear, and he enjoyed hunting and was an avid outdoorsman.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Norrie Lou Miller; wife, Ruth; son, Gary Morgan.
Mr. Miller is survived by his son, Allen; daughter, Paula Weldon; daughter-in-law, Deborah Morgan; grandchildren, Misty, Courtney, Brandi, Nick, Trey, Taylor and Sarah; several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Zach McKenzie, Mike McKenzie, Tim Frost and John Campbell. Visitation will be from noon until time of service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2019