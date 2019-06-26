Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Deliverance Holiness Church
Funeral service for Mr. Paul Wofford Jr. will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Deliverance Holiness Church, Pastor Rickey Riley, officiating. Interment at Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Wofford was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Lee Ragland Wofford; parents, Paul Wofford Sr. and Louise Smith Wofford; brothers, Curtis Wofford and Eugene Wofford Sr.
He leaves to cherish his memories, his daughter, Nancy (Rickey) Riley; goddaughter, Cynthia (Y) Crozier; grandchildren, Rickesha Riley, Traci Riley, Justin and Britnee Crozier; brothers, James Wofford, Riverside, CA, and Jesse Kinard, Buffalo, NY; special friend and caregiver, Angela Russell and her children, Shella, C'Andra, Cherryon, LaJarius, Louis and Roosevelt; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Wofford; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 26, 2019
