Paula Hamilton Graham, age 64, of Gadsden, passed away on April 2, 2020.
She was a 1972 graduate of Southside High School and attended Gadsden Business College and Gadsden State Community College. She was employed by the Alabama Department of Public Transportation and was a member of North Highland Baptist Church.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Graham, and her parents, M.C. (Shorty) and Audrey Hamilton.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Vick Turner (Andy); grandchildren, Tyler Wade, Austin Turner, and Abigail Turner; brother, David (Dena) Hamilton; sisters, Linda Moore, Martha(Larry) Gibbs, and Shirley Allen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Love Poured Out Homeless Ministry at 501 Arch St., Spartanburg SC, 29301.
The family would like to issue a special thanks to Gadsden Fire Department and Medics.
There will be no visitation due to COVID-19, but the family will be announcing a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 6, 2020