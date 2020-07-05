Paula Jo Osborne passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020.

Her 81 years were more than impactful. She loved deeply, served wholeheartedly, and displayed the love of Jesus to those around her in kind and sacrificial ways. She found immense pride and joy in her family – and they, her.

For more than 50 years, she was married to Harry Osborne, who preceded her in death. She left behind three children, Martin, Tony (Rhona) and Michelle Shelton (Kyle); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Cone; and countless friends.

Her impact will last for generations to come. The purpose God had for her life is unmistaken, and she will be missed greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store