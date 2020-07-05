1/1
Paula Jo Osborne
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Jo Osborne passed away peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020.
Her 81 years were more than impactful. She loved deeply, served wholeheartedly, and displayed the love of Jesus to those around her in kind and sacrificial ways. She found immense pride and joy in her family – and they, her.
For more than 50 years, she was married to Harry Osborne, who preceded her in death. She left behind three children, Martin, Tony (Rhona) and Michelle Shelton (Kyle); six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Cone; and countless friends.
Her impact will last for generations to come. The purpose God had for her life is unmistaken, and she will be missed greatly.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 4, 2020
Please accept my sincere condolences. May you remain strong as a family and find comfort and peace in God who is near to all those calling upon him. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved