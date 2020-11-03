Paulette Denise Norman

Gadsden - Paulette Denise Norman, 79 of Gadsden passed away August 15, 2020.

She was a member of First Baptist Southside and the Women of Mission (W.O.M). Paulette was a loving wife and mother. She also enjoyed being an artist. Paulette graduated high school and then went to Business College. She was a former employee at First Alabama Bank and Greater Gadsden Housing Authority.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Norman Jr.; her son, David Watson; parents, Gordon J. and Bobbie Miller; brothers, Jackie Miller and Robert W. Miller.

Paulette is survived by her son, Sydney Grant; step daughter, Shirley Norman; nephew, Eric Miller; niece, Angela Miller; along with other loving family members.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation.

Graveside Remembrance will be at 12p.m. Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery. Friends and Family are all welcome.

Services provided by Morgan Funeral Chapel and Crematory.



