Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Pauline Garrison Johnson, 76, who passed away July 21, 2019. Rev. Tommy Ferguson will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of services.
From her birth in West Virginia, on November 12, 1942, to her death on Sunday, Pauline had a vibrant personality and deeply loved her family and friends. She was a person of devoted faith in Jesus Christ and served in many capacities in her church.
Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Cleo Allen; husband of 32 years, Jim Garrison; and husband of 16 years, Rev. Roy H. Johnson; brothers, Sidney, Sampie and Aldie Allen; sisters, Ruby Morgan and Ruth Blankenship; mother- and father-in-law, Tom and Sarah Garrison.
Left to honor Pauline and remember her love are her sons, Darin (Connie) Garrison and Tracy (Apryl) Garrison; seven grandchildren, Matt (Taylor) Garrison, Andrew (Kelsey) Garrison, Paige (Kenneth) Daffron, Heather Garrison, Meghan Garrison, Miranda Robinson and Rebekah Garrison; seven great-grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia, Carter, Emma, Elijah, Holden and expectant great-grandson, Reid; sisters, Lorine (Buddy) Roberts, Alma Cline and Velda (Manny) Eugenias; sister-in-law, Gloria (Jimmy) Suddath; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend our gratitude to all Emergency Room staff at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, and special thanks to Mrs. Retha Mosher for her attentiveness and loving care during her illness.
Pallbearers will be sons, Darin and Tracy Garrison; grandsons, Matt and Andrew Garrison, Kenneth Daffron and Gabriel Mitchell.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made in Pauline's name to Goodyear Heights Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pauline was a kind, loving and giving person who will be remembered as a bright, shining light among her many friends and family members. She was a huge Alabama fan, "RTR."
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 23, 2019