Mrs. Pearl Lee Sheppard, 77, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Her memories will be cherished by five children: Tony Sheppard of Gadsden, AL, Christopher (Jennifer) Sheppard of Gadsden, AL, Hollie (Tyrone) Tippins of Jacksonville, FL, Cindy (Omar) Grimmett of Gadsden, AL, and Latasha (Walter) Hill of Pinson, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. Eulogist: Reverend Michael Roberson.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020