West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
Pearl Lee Sheppard Obituary
Mrs. Pearl Lee Sheppard, 77, of Gadsden, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital.
Her memories will be cherished by five children: Tony Sheppard of Gadsden, AL, Christopher (Jennifer) Sheppard of Gadsden, AL, Hollie (Tyrone) Tippins of Jacksonville, FL, Cindy (Omar) Grimmett of Gadsden, AL, and Latasha (Walter) Hill of Pinson, AL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Oaklawn Cemetery. Eulogist: Reverend Michael Roberson.
Visitation will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery.
West Gadsden Funeral Home directing. "Your Bridge Over Troubled Waters." 256-549-0004
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 3, 2020
