|
|
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Village Chapel for Pedro "Pete" Juarez Jr., 40, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Pastor Mike Phillips will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Pete was a loving father, husband, son and brother. His friends and family could not have asked for a better person to be in their life. He was always very supportive, loyal, and had a heart of gold. He will be missed greatly by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila McClung Juarez; and grandparents, Charles and Alice McClung, and Maria Juarez.
Pete is survived by his wife, Vicki Juarez; children, Keegan Juarez and Lily Juarez; father, Pedro Juarez Sr.; sister, Michelle (Josh) Battles; and a host of extended family and friends.
Special thanks to Anniston First Responders.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 5, 2020