|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Peggy Beck Klein, 88, of Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Rev. Bruce Jenkins will officiate. Interment will be at Williams Southside Memorial Park. Arrangements under the direction of Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Klein; daughters, Karen Klein Myrick and Teresa Klein Garrett; and brother, Billy Beck.
Survivors include her daughters, Joy Bairrington, Jodi Klein; son, Danny Klein; grandchildren, Brandy (Peachy) Rowe, Realitie Klein, Brandon Hancock, Michelle Hutchins, Wesley Myrick; and special nephew, Dennis Beck.
The family will receive friends for visitation from 1 p.m. until the hour of service Saturday.
Online condolences may be made at www.morganfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 21, 2020