September 1, 1944 – May 11, 2019
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Peggy Brown Smith, age 74, of Gallant, who died on May 11, 2019. Rev. David Smith and Rev. Jeff Rowan will officiate. Graveside service following at Conn Cemetery in Gallant. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Peggy was born on September 1, 1944, to O. L. and Gertrude McCoy Brown. She was a wonderful woman who loved wholeheartedly, cared deeply for the wellbeing of others, lived enthusiastically, and found great happiness in simple things such as flowers and birds. She enjoyed hosting large family gatherings, for which "The more the merrier!" was always her motto. Since Peggy loved family above earthly possessions, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest treasures. She considered being "Nana" the ultimate lifelong accomplishment!
She also enjoyed working with children and teenagers at Bethlehem First Congregational Methodist Church in Walnut Grove, Alabama, where she was a member for over 50 years. Because of love for the youth whom she served, Vacation Bible School was very special to her. She left behind a testimony of peace in Christ, and her legacy of love will continue on in the hearts of all those she touched. Heaven's gain is Earth's great loss.
Peggy is survived by a son, Timothy "Ski-Bo" (Melanie) Smith; daughters, Elizabeth Smith Jacobs, Pamela (Jeff) Rowan and Angela Smith Baird; grandchildren, Brandi (Matthew) McGraw, Zackery (Ashley) Smith, Megan (Blake) Boggs, Brooke Rowan, Cecily (Kevin) West, Blake Rowan, Hannah Baird (Micah Nisbett), and Caleb Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Sophia Elise McGraw & Arianna Chloe McGraw (twins), and Emilia James West; sister and special friend, Kathy Brown Kendrick; brothers, Kenneth Brown, Eddie (Pam) Brown, Jimmy (Darlene) Brown, and Johnny "Doogle" (Jama) Brown; also, a host of special nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 55 years, Floyd "James" Smith; 5-year-old grandson, Dustin Wayne Jacobs; parents, O. L. and Gertrude Brown; sister and special brother-in-law, Margie (Dick) Smith; and brother, Butch Brown.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethlehem FCM Church Youth Fund.
Pallbearers will be Zackery Smith, Blake Rowan, Caleb Jacobs, Matthew McGraw, Kevin West, Blake Boggs, Cole Nunn and Keith Smith.
Honorary Pallbearers are future grandson-in-law Micah Nisbett and brothers-in-law Roy Smith and Jerry Smith.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2019