|
|
Graveside Service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Crestwood Funeral Home for Peggy "P.J." Chodak, 70, of Gadsden, who passed away on Wednesday. Rev. David Wilkinson will officiate. Burial will be at Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Miss Peggy, or P.J. as she was known by friends and family, worked for over 21 years at the same Waffle House, where she had a large host of customers and friends. She was a little spitfire and wasn't afraid to speak her mind. She loved everybody and always wanted to feed them. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend to all, and will be dearly missed.
She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Patsy Alford; mother, Ada Louise Barnett Fancher; and father, Louie Alford.
She is survived by her husband, Henry Chodak; daughters, Sonya Jane Hrdina, Karen Louise Crutchfield, Reesa Sue Jones; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, David, Allen and Harry Wayne Alford, Bobbie Robinson, Betty Sue Humphrey, Joyce Loudermilk; stepchildren, Loraine Griggs, Cathey Harlow and Pam Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to her Waffle House extended family and friends whom she loved dearly.
Visitation will be noon until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 28, 2020