Peggy Clayton
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Crestwood Chapel for Mrs. Peggy Clayton, 79, of Gadsden, who died after a short illness. Brother Bert Cothran will officiate. Burial will be in Crestwood Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home announcing.
Peggy graduated from Gadsden High School. She worked as a banker and retired from Regions Bank.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Clayton; son, Donnie "Buddy" Clayton; parents, Dowling and Vera Cooper; brother, Jackie Cooper; and sister, Maxine Tumlin.
She is survived by daughter, Gina Clayton Colvard; son, David Clayton; granddaughter, Stacy Tinney; grandsons, Clay Colvard and Seth Clayton; and special friend, Dorothy Harris.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to College Heights Baptist Church Glencoe.
Honorary pallbearers are Durwood John's Sunday School Class.
Special thanks to College Heights Baptist Church Brotherhood Group.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
