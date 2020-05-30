Peggy Dale Allen
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Dale Allen, 72, of Boaz, Alabama, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence.
There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Allen is survived by her stepbrothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.
The family would like to thank nurses Lauren and Felicia with Amedisys Hospice for their service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
31
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Memory Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mcrae Funeral Home
99 Glenda Dr
Boaz, AL 35957
(256) 593-2233
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved