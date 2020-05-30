Peggy Dale Allen, 72, of Boaz, Alabama, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her residence.

There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her stepbrothers, nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

The family would like to thank nurses Lauren and Felicia with Amedisys Hospice for their service.

