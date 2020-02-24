|
|
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Williams Southside Chapel for Mrs. Peggy Gail Fairhurst, age 73, who died on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
Pastor Keith Fritz will officiate. Burial will be at Williams Southside Cemetery. Williams Southside Funeral Home will direct.
Mrs. Fairhurst attended Altoona high school. She was a devoted Christian, and a member of Life Church in Rainbow City. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend, and she will be greatly missed. She loved cooking (especially for the holidays), sewing, decorating, and eating at Cracker Barrel. She always put her family first; her life was about taking care of her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by: father, TJ Garrard; mother, Katherine "Mama Cat" Wrenn; stepfather, JD Wrenn; sister, Vickie Hall.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John Fairhurst; children, Connie Stabler, Scott (Jackie) Stanley, Dedra Rolin, Hannah Paige Fairhurst; special grandchild, Jessica (Timothy) Rolin Bailey; other grandchildren, Skylar Rolin, Bradley Rolin, Bradley (Mariah) Rolin, Jack Canova, Drew Stabler; several loved great-grandchildren; brother, Ted Garrard; sister, Cathy (Elvis) Rigsby; special lifelong friend, Janice Stevens; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.
Pallbearers will be Josh Brown, Johnny Walker, Aaron Lancaster, Ethan Gentry, Dillon Smith, and Marshall Gentry.
Flowers will be accepted or donations can be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd, Houston, Texas 77030.
A special thank you to the doctors and nurses that she received care from in 2006, the beginning of the long journey with cancer. If not for the incredible staff, dedicated work at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, she would have never have survived her one-year death sentence first given; Dr. Randall Davis, Dr. Papa and Dr. Chemo along with the medical professionals assisting with her many years of care given from the Kirkland Clinic Oncology located at UAB; Dr. John Story and his team of professionals for the dedication of service and care for her as well as her health throughout the many years she was treated at Marshall Medical Center located in Guntersville, Alabama.
A special thank you to her dear friend Janice from her as well as us, her family, for giving her the love and friendship we could only dream to ourselves! We will forever be grateful and cherish you for the happiness you brought to her life! Also, thank you to all the family and friends throughout the years, for the memories, support, and never-ending love shown to her during her lifetime. She will now watch over each and every one of us as she rejoices in her forever home!
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Williams Southside Funeral Home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 24, 2020