Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL 35950
(256) 878-2424
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL
Funeral
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Albertville Memorial Chapel
5011 U.S. Highhway 431 South
Albertville, AL
Peggy Gilliland Obituary
Peggy Gilliland, age 65, of Arab, formerly of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Clear Creek Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 11 until 1 before the funeral.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Knight, Lawrence Pankey, David Pair, Don Shavers, Tim Russo and Dustin Taylor.
She is survived by her brother, Kenny Jordan (Brenda); sisters, Ann Harp and Sandra Looney (Mark); a host of nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Debra Walters (Jeff), Tonya Brown and Tammy Neu (Donnie); six step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Gilliland; parents, M.K. and Maxine Jordan; and brother-in-law, David Harp.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 6, 2019
