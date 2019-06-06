|
|
Peggy Gilliland, age 65, of Arab, formerly of Guntersville, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Old Clear Creek Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 11 until 1 before the funeral.
Pallbearers will be Ralph Knight, Lawrence Pankey, David Pair, Don Shavers, Tim Russo and Dustin Taylor.
She is survived by her brother, Kenny Jordan (Brenda); sisters, Ann Harp and Sandra Looney (Mark); a host of nieces and nephews; stepchildren, Debra Walters (Jeff), Tonya Brown and Tammy Neu (Donnie); six step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, Charles Gilliland; parents, M.K. and Maxine Jordan; and brother-in-law, David Harp.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 6, 2019