|
|
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Peggy H. Jolley, 72, of Centre, who passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Revs. Eddie Gooch and Harvy Bech will officiate. Burial will follow in Diamond Cemetery, Guntersville. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Peggy was owner and Master Cosmetologist of Hokes Bluff Hair Center. She was a member of Hokes Bluff 1st U.M.C., where she was a founder and volunteer of Fill My Cup Ministries, director of many Christmas pageants, dinner theatres, and youth retreats. She had a special gift with people sharing her wisdom and love in many ways and places. She leaves a legacy of love and caring for others to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Burtis Lee and Odessa Conley Hester; her siblings, Doyle Hester, B.L. Hester, Virginia Neal and Dot Daniel Rylee.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest Harold Jolley; daughters, Kimberly Camper, Mellanie Jolley Dunn, Crystal Jolley Garrett, Andrea Marbut, and Kim Hollingsworth; grandchildren, Shon Howard, Dessa Dunn, Lacey Dunn, Cryssie Dunn, Taylor Camper, Cami Garrett, Lili Garrett, Stephanie McGuffey, Shay Colvin, Sierra Sewell, and Lindsey Carroll; great-grandchildren, Mack Howard, Hank Howard, Ryleigh Maltbie, Sadie Maltbie, Lillie Sewell, Emmarie McGuffey, Judson McGuffey, Turner Sewell, Camden Colvin, Jude, Julianne and Graham Carroll; sister, Willene Taylor.
Pallbearers will be Brian Dunn, Greg Garrett, Shon Howard, Taylor Camper, Jack Neal, and Todd McGinnis.
Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Daniel, Brad Smith, Burt Lavender, Randy Bush, Doyle Junior Hester, and Lucas Jolley.
Special thanks to loving friends, Kathy Wilson, Anne Barker, Trisha Cholewinski, Cathy Bottoms, Lesley Chance, and Belinda Jolley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fill My Cup Ministries at Hokes Bluff 1st U.M.C., 3001 Alford Bend Road, Hokes Bluff, AL 35903.
The family will receive friends Monday at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m.
Condolences may be offered at www.ghbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on June 16, 2019