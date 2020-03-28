|
|
A private interment will be held at Cave Springs Cemetery for Peggy Jacobs Smith, 78, of Attalla, who passed from this life on March 26, 2020. Dale Murphy officiating, Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.
Mrs. Smith was a charter member of Solid Rock Church. Her life was a beautiful example of faith and love for the Lord. She lived her life with the purpose of leading others to follow Christ. She was happiest when singing hymns, even in the last hours of her life. She had a tremendous love for her family, and her influence will leave a legacy for many generations.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jimmy Wayne Smith; parents, Charlie and Grace Jacobs; brothers, Tommy G. Jacobs, Jimmy Jacobs, Robert Jacobs and Paul Jacobs; sisters, Nan Wilson, Edna Nelson and Sallie Collier; and baby granddaughter, Gracie Ann Means.
She is survived by her daughter, Christina (Ben) Smith Collier; grandchildren, Jacob, Josie and Bailey; chosen children, Kelly (Eric) Richards, Tony Wood and Jason (Lauren) Wood; sister, Joyce (Choyce) Chadwick; brother, Steve Jacobs; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Encompass Hospice and Nurses, Dawn Steapleton, and Dr. Elquis Castillo and staff for their excellent care.
Pallbearers will be Ben Collier, Kyle Harrelson, Blake Jacobs, Philip Johnson, Ray Leverrett, Jacob Means, John Eric Richards and Jeremy Walker.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 28, 2020