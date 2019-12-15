|
|
Funeral services for Mrs. Peggy Smith, 63, of Gadsden, will be Tuesday at 1 p.m. at Crestwood Funeral Home. Dr. Michael Welborn will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Crestwood Funeral Home is in charge.
Peggy was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She was kind, giving, and loving to everyone she met. She loved her family and customers at The Southern Bank for the last 39 years. She never met a stranger. She loved God and was a member of Cathedral of Praise in Gadsden. She was a matriarch and the glue that kept everything together.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Ronnie Smith; daughter, Rhonda (Scotty) Woodard; son, Chris Smith; granddaughters, Baleigh Lumpkin, Sydney Lumpkin, Ashley Hart, and Whitney Woodard; grandsons, Colt Smith and Scotty Woodard; great-granddaughters, Lillian Johnson and Evelyn Johnson; father-in-law, C.O. Smith; stepmother, Linda Davis; brothers and sisters, Linda (Tommy) Whitten, Mike (Donna) Davis, Tim Davis, Renae (Larry) McGee, and Gena Lampo; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Davis; father, Gaines Davis; mother-in-law, Opal Smith; brother-in-law, Ken Smith; and sister-in-law, Cindy Willoughby.
Pallbearers will be nephews: Shane Smith, James Reaves, Mark Smith, Jeremy Waldrop, Daniel King, Brandon Patterson, and Phillip Davis.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 15, 2019