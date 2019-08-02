|
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Village Chapel for Peggy Watson Oden, 80, of Rainbow City, who died Thursday, August 1. Rev. Ernest Campbell and Rev. Ray Oden will officiate. Burial will follow at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Peggy worked for many years at the G.C. Murphy Co. lunch counter. During that time, she met many close friends and was well loved by all she knew. Mrs. Oden was a Christian and a member at Bethel Baptist Church, and she loved visiting different churches with her late husband, James Oden, who sang in The Evangelaires as part of a quartet ministry. She loved to paint and enjoyed other arts and crafts. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Earl "Buddy" Oden; parents, Oliver Orr and Ezelle T. Watson; daughter, Wanda Oden Barb; and brothers, Oliver Orr "Sonny Boy" Watson Jr. and William Clayton "Wooten" Watson.
Peggy is survived by her children, Pamela (Jacky) Foster, Teresa Angle, Wendell (Kim) Oden, Karen (Chris) Smith and Jamie (Blaine) Hefner; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Her grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Special thanks to Dr. Junkins and the staff of Amedisys Hospice, friends and neighbors, and caregivers Kathy, Karla, Charlotte, Marilyn, Debbie, Denise, Lindsey and Brenda.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 2, 2019