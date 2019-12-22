|
Peggy West Edmondson, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 after a courageously fought battle with cancer. She was born June 29, 1952 in Attalla to Billie Joe and Emma West.
Peggy loved taking care of her family. She was always sewing a gift or making a meal. She took great pride in her garden and could bring any plant back to life. Her hands were rarely still. She was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billie Joe West; mother, Emma West; and sister, Teresa Havron.
Peggy is survived by her children, Buba (Katie) Edmondson, Tracy (Rod) Edmondson and Deena (Stanley) Edmondson; sisters, Connie Johnson, Elizabeth Vanhoff, Lisa Hulsey, Linda (Ed) Cotton; brother, David (Kitty) West; her aunt, Martha (R.E.) Smith; grandchildren, Tim, Angel, Kenya, Hunter, Walker, Easton and Karsyn; and four great-grandchildren; and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday at 2 p.m. The service will be held at Morgan Funeral Chapel, 625 Gilbert Ferry Road SE, Attalla. The family will receive guests from noon until 2 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Noble Hill Cemetery in Sand Valley, following the funeral service.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Dec. 22, 2019