Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Penny Kilgore. Burial will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Morgan Funeral Chapel directing.

Penny was one of a kind. Her life can best be described by her walk with God. She celebrated 46 years of serving Christ. She gave her life to the Lord each day in everything she did. She founded Eagle Corps Ministries of Alabama 33 years ago. She was a lifeboat to so many. She was a mother to everyone who needed it. She took care of everyone before herself. She was an entrepreneur, leader, and most of all a servant to all. She founded Eagle Corps Academy and helped many achieve their education goals and dreams, along with endless achievements and goals.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Aaron Davis Kilgore; parents, John L. Davis and Annie Belle Davis; and father-in-law, Herbert Lee Kilgore.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy Kilgore; her kids, Ryan Lee Kilgore, Wesley Ronald Walter Stone, Ian Jedidiah Davis Kilgore, Thomas Drake Stone; and hundreds of kids she took in, loved, and mothered; brother, Eddy Davis; mother-in-law, Annie Sue Kilgore; along with a host of family, ministry partners, and friends.

The family will accept visitors from 1 p.m. until time of service Tuesday.

