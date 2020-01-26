Home

West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL 35901
(256) 549-0004
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
West Gadsden Funeral Home
2118 Forrest Avenue
Gadsden, AL
Penny R. Nipper Obituary
Penny R. Nipper, 55, Attalla, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 23,2020.
She leaves to cherish her memory: sons, Scott Street, Michael (Julie) Street, Gage Street; sister, Billie Gail Gaskin; and special friend, Gina West.
Public visitation will be Monday from noon until 5 p.m. at the West Gadsden Funeral Home Chapel. Minister Adam Gaskin, eulogist. Cremation services will follow.
Professional Services Entrusted to: West Gadsden Funeral Home " Your Bridge Over Trouble Water", 256-549-0004.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jan. 26, 2020
