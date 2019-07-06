Home

Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Perry Lynn Hancock Obituary
Perry Lynn Hancock, 64, Cullman, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at UAB Hospital in Birmingham.
Born in Flint, Michigan, he was preceded in death by his parents, Oaklin Paul and Mary Ruth Bolt Hancock Sr.; brother, Phillip Franklin Hancock; and sisters, Paula Jean Germany and Phyllis Lee Hancock.
Perry was a 1972 graduate of Glencoe High School and 1974 graduate of Gadsden State. After graduation, he worked as a financial accountant in the banking industry.
He is survived by his lifetime partner, Doug Butler; brother, Paul (Martha) Hancock; sisters, Helen (Harold) Gibbs and Patricia (Fred) Jenkins; chosen family: Betty Jenkins, Carol Davis and Andret Dinon; special nieces, Holly Hancock, Cheri (John) Lewis and Shellie (Michael) Elrod; and special cousin, Lilly Arnett Nail.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. from Dansby Heritage Chapel, with the Rev. Floyd Willis officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made the UAB Clinic, Birmingham, in Perry's name.
Perry was loved by everyone and had a kind, compassionate heart. He loved helping others. Special thanks are extended to all the doctors at UAB Hospital.
Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Hancock family.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 6, 2019
