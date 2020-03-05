|
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Living Word Ministries (1216 Auburn Ave., Gadsden, AL) for Perry Vinson, 63, Gadsden, who died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Rev. Newman Voss will officiate. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Perry served as a home director for Home of New Beginnings Ministries. Over the course of many years, he touched the lives of a lot of people through this ministry. He was a devout Christian. Mr. Vinson enjoyed bowling, especially with his family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Mandy Vinson.
Perry is survived by his son, Gabe Vinson; daughter, Deanna Simmons (Jeremy Dowdy); grandchildren, Allison (Jorge), Colby (Rachel), Destiny, Adison and Hayden; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Jonathan, Jovanni and Presley; father, David (Frances) Vinson; mother, Terri Senter; and a host of extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 5, 2020