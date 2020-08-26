1/1
Mr. Phenias Robert Daugherty
A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Mr. Phenias Robert Daugherty, 79, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, August 23, 2020.
Phenias will be remembered as a loving, generous man. He cherished and loved his wife, Jeanie, dearly. He was a faithful family man, father, grandfather and a true friend. He will also be remembered for his passion for antique cars. A Goodyear retiree, Phenias was a loving Christian who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Daugherty; and brother, Anthony Daugherty.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeanie; daughters, Paula (Tony) Kennon, Leigh Anne (Gary) Wann; sons, Steve (Deborah) Winningham, Phil (Susanne) Winningham; nine grandchildren; brothers, Roy (Becky) Daugherty and Larry (Pam) Daugherty.
Special thanks to staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Fresenius Dialysis Center Attalla.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crestwood Memorial Funeral Home - Gadsden
2209 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35903
256-492-5544
