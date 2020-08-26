A memorial service will be announced at a later date for Mr. Phenias Robert Daugherty, 79, of Gadsden, who died Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Phenias will be remembered as a loving, generous man. He cherished and loved his wife, Jeanie, dearly. He was a faithful family man, father, grandfather and a true friend. He will also be remembered for his passion for antique cars. A Goodyear retiree, Phenias was a loving Christian who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Elizabeth Daugherty; and brother, Anthony Daugherty.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Jeanie; daughters, Paula (Tony) Kennon, Leigh Anne (Gary) Wann; sons, Steve (Deborah) Winningham, Phil (Susanne) Winningham; nine grandchildren; brothers, Roy (Becky) Daugherty and Larry (Pam) Daugherty.

Special thanks to staff of Gadsden Regional Medical Center and Fresenius Dialysis Center Attalla.

