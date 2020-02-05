|
Philip Anderson Black passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his home in Guntersville, Alabama, surrounded by his loving family. He was 86.
He was born in Lamar County, Alabama, to Church of Christ minister Willett Anderson Black and Mattie Mae Golden Black. He was Senior Class President and a 1951 graduate of Emma Sansom High School in Gadsden, AL. He graduated from David Lipscomb College in Nashville, TN, and received a Master's of Divinity from Samford University in Birmingham, AL.
Philip and his beloved wife, Dorothy, began their official service to their faith with his first preaching job in Sistersville, WV, and continued in Gadsden, AL, Jacksonville, AL, and then Montgomery, AL. His work there at the Carriage Hills and Cloverdale Churches of Christ and at Grace Pointe touched so many in the community and beyond. His more practical "mastery" of divinity came from countless hours of Bible study and preparation for his lifetime of sermons, counseling, weddings and funerals. His was a faith that forgave others of their flaws and valued the strength and humanity in everyone. Philip's life, memory and humor will be cherished by his family and all who knew him.
He was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy; and their grandson, Donald Philip Bryant.
He is survived by his brothers, Timothy (Margene), Titus (Lena) and Nathan (Theo) Black; and his uncle and aunt, Jack and Shirley Black. He is also survived by his children, Catherine Winters (Scott) and her daughter Destin; Joel Black (Tammie) and son Graham; Kelley Black (Paige), sons Joseph (Mindy) and Daniel, and daughter Hannah; Samuel Black (Sarah), their children Ava and Luke, Samuel's daughters, Mary Beth Nicodemus (Keegan) and Margaret, son Stephen, their mother, Sandy Van Fossan; and by great-grandchildren, Wilder and Ezrah Nicodemus.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Grace Pointe Church, 1565 Ray Thorington Road, Montgomery, AL 36117. Visitation begins at 1 p.m., and the service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery in Millport, Alabama, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered for the Prayer Garden at Grace Pointe Church at the above address; and the World Bible School ministry at the Guntersville Church of Christ, 800 Gunter Ave., Guntersville, AL 35976.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Feb. 5, 2020