Phillip Blaine "Runt Jr." Denson was born March 1, 1947, in Gadsden, Alabama, to James H. "Runt" Denson and Geneva Ray Denson.
Phil passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the age of 73.
Phil graduated from Gadsden High School in 1966 and the University of Alabama in 1971. He then returned to Gadsden to own and operate Runt's Kart Sales on Broad Street until his retirement in 2001. Runt Jr. was well known and highly respected in the world of racing. From 1958 to 1976, Phil raced and won many championships in both the World Karting Association and the International Karting Federation with the likes of Lake Speed, Scott Goodyear and Ty Rogers. He was well known and respected throughout the worlds of NASCAR, Indy and Formula One Racing. The racing community owes a debt to Runt's years of service and dedication.
He is survived by his son, Justin; grandson, Elijah; and many Densons in Alabama and Mississippi.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his honor to American Diabetes Association; Children's of Alabama; or Rapha House, Attalla, AL.
"Fare thee well, I love you more than words can tell, listen to the river sing sweet songs to rock your soul"
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 19, 2020