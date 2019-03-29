|
Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Chapel for Phillip Fletcher, 85, of Ball Play, who passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. The Rev. Mark Gidley will officiate. Burial will follow at Union #3 Cemetery. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home and Cemetery is in charge of services.
Phillip was a 1951 graduate of Hokes Bluff High School, where he lettered in football. He was a member of Croft Ferry Baptist Church. In his younger years, he was a boxer in the Gadsden Boxing Club-Golden Gloves and he played American Legion baseball. At 18 years old, he went to Detroit to work at a car plant for a short time. After that he went into the Army "101st Airborne" during the Korean Conflict. Afterwards, he attended Trade School, where he got an associate's degree as a diesel mechanic. He worked for the Alabama Power Plant in Gadsden. He worked for the Federal Government Bureau of Prisons for 20 years. Next, he went to work for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for 11 years where he retired from the Power House. He was one of the Fletcher Brothers, who are in the Alabama and Georgia Bluegrass Hall of Fame. He played around the Southeast and also with a band called "A Touch of Blue Grass" of Montgomery, Alabama. After retiring from Goodyear, he operated a small sawmill for many years. One of his favorite sayings was "when the going gets tough, the tough gets going." When he was sick, he wouldn't show it; when he was hurt, you wouldn't know it. He was kind, selfless and loving. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sue Smith Fletcher; parents, Colonel and Ruth Fletcher; brother, James Fletcher.
He is survived by his children, Darlene (Danny) Coffelt, Julie (Steve) Watson, Barry (Ronda) Fletcher, James (Lynette) Fletcher and Forrest Fletcher (Nicole Lukima); grandchildren, Deidre (Johnny) Taylor, Jana (Nathan) Bryant, Wesley Coffelt, Britanie (Mark) Salierno, Carson (Sumer) Watson, Jacob Watson, Jennifer Fletcher, Nolan Fletcher, Jesicca (John) Greenhalgh, Cindy Farmer, Ashton Faith Davis, Triston Smith Fletcher; 19 great grandchildren; brothers, Frank Fletcher and Glenn Fletcher and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice, Angela Payne, Randi Green and caretaker Susan King.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to Croft Ferry Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 29, 2019