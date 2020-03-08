|
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church Glencoe (103 N. College St.) for Phil Landers, 65, of McGregor, Texas, who died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Phil was born a Christmas Eve baby in 1954 to Dewey and Vivian (Bennefield) Landers in Decatur, Alabama. He was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School Class of 1972.
He married Anita Bishop Landers in 1974, and to their union they had one son, Jeremy Allen Landers. He provided them with four precious grandchildren: Meagan Nichole, Jersey City, New Jersey; Gabriel Allen, Leon, Kansas; and Matthew Allen and Sarah B. Jerrell, Texas. He is also survived by a sister, Cheri (Brian) Hoffman; nephew, Michael (Kay) Parham; and niece, Hillary (Justin) Bielefeldt.
Phil worked 30 years at AT&T. He had many hobbies: SCUBA diving, motorcycle riding, woodworking and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Vivian Landers.
Flowers will be accepted, or please consider donations to the or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2020