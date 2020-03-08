Home

POWERED BY

Phillip O'Neal Landers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip O'Neal Landers Obituary
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at First Baptist Church Glencoe (103 N. College St.) for Phil Landers, 65, of McGregor, Texas, who died Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Phil was born a Christmas Eve baby in 1954 to Dewey and Vivian (Bennefield) Landers in Decatur, Alabama. He was a graduate of Hokes Bluff High School Class of 1972.
He married Anita Bishop Landers in 1974, and to their union they had one son, Jeremy Allen Landers. He provided them with four precious grandchildren: Meagan Nichole, Jersey City, New Jersey; Gabriel Allen, Leon, Kansas; and Matthew Allen and Sarah B. Jerrell, Texas. He is also survived by a sister, Cheri (Brian) Hoffman; nephew, Michael (Kay) Parham; and niece, Hillary (Justin) Bielefeldt.
Phil worked 30 years at AT&T. He had many hobbies: SCUBA diving, motorcycle riding, woodworking and cooking.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dewey and Vivian Landers.
Flowers will be accepted, or please consider donations to the or American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -