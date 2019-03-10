|
|
Sept. 7, 1981 – Feb. 4, 2019
PV1 Phillip Ray Baker, age 37, was born to Dorothy M. "Dottie" (Blunk) Perales and Rayford L. Baker on Labor Day, Sept. 7, 1981 in Gadsden. He attended Schulenburg High School and graduated at Gary Job Corps in San Marcos, Texas, in 2000. Soon after graduation, he served in the U.S. Army 2000-2003, receiving an Honorable Discharge with his last post of duty with Fort Campbell's 101st Airborne Division.
In 2015, after struggling to find out for several months what caused his rapid weight loss, he was diagnosed with a condition call gastroparesis, adding diabetes to his diagnoses in 2015. This was a daily battle physically and mentally.
Survivors include: his mother and stepfather Johnny Perales of Praha, Texas, near Flatonia; his father of Alabama; his three daughters, Ana of Benton, Kentucky; Olivia of Lewisburg, Tennessee; and Elle of Dubina near Weimar; his wife, Raenell Vavra of Dubina; his sister, Holly E (Baker) (Dominique) Granger of the San Antonio area; brother, Adam L. (Julie) Baker of College Station; grandfather, Floyd W. (Rachel) Blunk of Amelia, Ohio; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Annie Roe (Sims) Adams of St. Helens, Oegon; Harold A and E. Survellar (Odom) Baker of Gadsden.
There was a private viewing by close family and his friends before cremation at Hubbard Funeral Home, 216 E. Jackson St., Weimar, TX 78962, on Thursday Feb. 7, 2019. Final resting place will be at Fort Sam Houston
National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road, San Antonio, at 1:15 p.m., Monday, March 11, with military honors.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Mar. 10, 2019