Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Collier-Butler Chapel for Phillip Scott Hamilton, 50, of Redmond, WA, formerly Gadsden, who passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Phillip was a native of Gadsden and attended Gadsden High School and Gadsden State Community College, where he majored in nursing. During his life, he enjoyed yoga, cooking and taking cooking courses, art, and even dabbled in theatre in his younger years. He was very involved in his community and his church community at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA. He was the head curator for his art group, a volunteer for the senior fellowship group, and a team leader for Sunday's Open House at St. James. Phillip was also a passionate and talented artist, having several pieces of his work submitted to local charities and sometimes being the only one to sell anything. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Davis Hamilton; and grandparents, William David and Bonnie Edna Hamilton, and Raudie and Sadie Warren.
Survivors include his husband, Dr. Richard A. Martin; mother, Nora Phyllis Hamilton; brothers, David Hamilton, Warren (Awdrey) Hamilton, Todd (Davina) Hamilton; sister, Heather (Shaun) Stephens; nephews, Alex, Eddie, Trenton and Trevor Hamilton, Sonny Stephens, and Josh Lee; nieces, Allison, Madison, Molly and Macey Hamilton, Melissa Lee, and Ashli Perry; great-nieces, Abigail Hastings and Eleanor Palmer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be David Hamilton, Warren Hamilton, Todd Hamilton, Shaun Stephens, Numan Warren, Alex Hamilton and Trevor Hamilton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Stephens; the Mental Health & Wellness Ministry at St. James; and his breakfast club that regularly met at the Easy Street Records & Café.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his aunts Nita Parker and Carol Petty; family friends Jennifer Belyeu and Nancy Granger; and to the Kaiser Permanente Hospital for their loving care.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
Phillip was a native of Gadsden and attended Gadsden High School and Gadsden State Community College, where he majored in nursing. During his life, he enjoyed yoga, cooking and taking cooking courses, art, and even dabbled in theatre in his younger years. He was very involved in his community and his church community at St. James Cathedral in Seattle, WA. He was the head curator for his art group, a volunteer for the senior fellowship group, and a team leader for Sunday's Open House at St. James. Phillip was also a passionate and talented artist, having several pieces of his work submitted to local charities and sometimes being the only one to sell anything. He was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him.
Preceding him in death were his father, James Davis Hamilton; and grandparents, William David and Bonnie Edna Hamilton, and Raudie and Sadie Warren.
Survivors include his husband, Dr. Richard A. Martin; mother, Nora Phyllis Hamilton; brothers, David Hamilton, Warren (Awdrey) Hamilton, Todd (Davina) Hamilton; sister, Heather (Shaun) Stephens; nephews, Alex, Eddie, Trenton and Trevor Hamilton, Sonny Stephens, and Josh Lee; nieces, Allison, Madison, Molly and Macey Hamilton, Melissa Lee, and Ashli Perry; great-nieces, Abigail Hastings and Eleanor Palmer; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will be David Hamilton, Warren Hamilton, Todd Hamilton, Shaun Stephens, Numan Warren, Alex Hamilton and Trevor Hamilton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sonny Stephens; the Mental Health & Wellness Ministry at St. James; and his breakfast club that regularly met at the Easy Street Records & Café.
The family would like to express a special thanks to his aunts Nita Parker and Carol Petty; family friends Jennifer Belyeu and Nancy Granger; and to the Kaiser Permanente Hospital for their loving care.
The family will receive friends from noon until the hour of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.collier-butler.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jun. 22, 2020.