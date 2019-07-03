|
|
Phylessie "PA" Scott Griffie Rhodes was born in Etowah County on June 12, 1951, to the late Mr. Robert Riddle Scott and the late Mrs. Ruby Catherine (Smith) Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William "Poppa" Scott, Charles "Chub" Scott; sisters-in-law, Debra McGhee Scott and Barbara Loftus Scott; and former spouse, Franklin Griffie.
She confessed hope in Christ and joined the Galilee Baptist Church at an early age. PA worked for Goodyear Tire & Rubber for 13 years. She went back to school and earned her Master's Degree from the University of AL and became a beloved schoolteacher in the Gadsden City School System. She worked almost 10 years and was truly loved by her students, many who continued to stay in touch with her even after moving on to higher grades. PA was known for instilling in her students and others the values of a good education.
After the death of their parents, PA became the Matriarch of the Scott Family and adopted mother to many others. She was always willing to share her love with others in need and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
She departed this life June 30, 2019. God called our "Matriarch" home to rest from her labor.
She leaves to celebrate her memories a loving and devoted husband, Johnny Rhodes Sr., with whom she shared 35 years together; two sons, Terence (Leslie) Griffie, Huntsville, AL, and Rev. Derrick (Miranda) Griffie, Pinson, AL; one daughter, Denise (Anthony) Bailey, Birmingham, AL; stepchildren, Renea Rhodes, Jonathan Rhodes Jr., Dorothea (Kevin) Hollingsworth, all of Gadsden, AL, and LaTonya (James) Harris, Olive Branch, MS; three brothers, Robert R. (Maria) Scott Jr., Walter L. (Donna) Scott, both of Gadsden, AL, and George Flakes Jr., Cleveland, OH; three sisters, Wanda K. (Rev. Randy) Bonner, Everneza (Henry) Higgins, Camellia R. Scott and a special adopted daughter, Nicole Chester, all of Gadsden, AL; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brothers-in-law, Curlie (Patricia) DeRamus, Theotis (Veronica) DeRamus, Thomas DeRamus, all of Gadsden, AL; aunts, Gracie Higginbottom, Akron, OH, Gloria (Pastor Kenneth) Loftus, Gadsden, AL; uncles, James (Ann) Smith, Harry Smith, Grover Smith, all of Cleveland, OH, Freddie Smith, Lauderhill, FL; and a host of other special cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Thanks be to God for the time He allowed us to have with our "SPECIAL MATRIARCH."
The Family wishes to extend thanks to their many friends for every act of kindness shown during the hours of illness and bereavement. Special Thanks to Doctors at The Cancer Center, Newnan, GA; Kindred Health Care, Dr. Sabrina Morgan-Graves, Gadsden, AL; and the many other specialists that assisted in the care of our loved one.
No public services will be held.
May God Bless you all.
Published in The Gadsden Times on July 3, 2019