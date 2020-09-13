1/1
Phyllis Charlyn Dooly
Phyllis Charlyn Dooly died at the age of 80 on September 9, 2020, due to the effects of Alzheimer's disease. Her early years were spent in the Gadsden, Alabama, area. She graduated from Jacksonville High School and earned a bachelor's and master's degree from Jacksonville State University. She worked for many years as a librarian and teacher in Alabama. She retired from Hazelwood High School in 2000 and resided in Decatur for the last 25 years of her life. She had a lifelong passion for music and books.
She was the daughter of the late Charlie C. Dooly and Elizabeth Holman Dooly Vickery; and stepdaughter of Fernon C. Vickery. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Holmes Medlock; sisters, Betty Sauls and Gayle Johnson; and grandson, Joshua Medlock.
She is survived by her daughter, Emma Ziska; sons, John "Chip" Holmes and Charles "Chuck" Holmes; and her grandchildren, Samantha Withey, Amanda Hemmings, Nathaniel Holmes, Zachary Holmes, Grace Kost, Shaun Wilkerson, Matthew Wilkerson and Hannah Ziska. She also leaves behind 12 great-grandchildren.
She will be interred at Forrest Cemetery in Gadsden beside her beloved father.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
