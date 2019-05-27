Home

POWERED BY

Services
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 547-5557
Visitation
Monday, May 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Village Chapel Funeral Home
101 Van Dell Boulevard
Gadsden, AL 35904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Luhrs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Ella Mae Luhrs

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Phyllis Ella Mae Luhrs Obituary
Funeral service will be held at noon today at Village Chapel for Phyllis Ella Mae Mayne Luhrs, 90, Rainbow City, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Rev. Chris Terrell will officiate. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Luhrs attended Glencoe High School and Gadsden State Community College. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member at White Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Luhrs Sr.; parents, Willie and Harry Mayne Sr.; brother, Harry Mayne Jr.; grandson, Christopher Allen Guthrie; and sons-in-law, Paul Savage and Steve Beauford.
She is survived by her children, Kaye (Vernon) Lee, Dee (Ken) Guthrie, Melvia Savage, Karen (Don) Money, and Vernon "Chuck" (Johanna) Luhrs Jr.; grandchildren, Suzy, Chip (Kelly), Marc (Heather), Kenneth (Karon), Angel (Gilbert), Ashlie Rebecca (Mark), Sarah (Jonathan), Lee, Laura (Michael), John, Mallory, and Matthew; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Marie Mayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Food Ministry at White Springs Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Marc, Kenneth, Chip, Lee, Gilbert, Mark, Michael, Jonathan, John, and Matthew.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service today.
Published in The Gadsden Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now