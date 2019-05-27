|
Funeral service will be held at noon today at Village Chapel for Phyllis Ella Mae Mayne Luhrs, 90, Rainbow City, who died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Rev. Chris Terrell will officiate. Burial will follow in Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Village Chapel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Luhrs attended Glencoe High School and Gadsden State Community College. She was a homemaker and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. She was a member at White Springs Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon Luhrs Sr.; parents, Willie and Harry Mayne Sr.; brother, Harry Mayne Jr.; grandson, Christopher Allen Guthrie; and sons-in-law, Paul Savage and Steve Beauford.
She is survived by her children, Kaye (Vernon) Lee, Dee (Ken) Guthrie, Melvia Savage, Karen (Don) Money, and Vernon "Chuck" (Johanna) Luhrs Jr.; grandchildren, Suzy, Chip (Kelly), Marc (Heather), Kenneth (Karon), Angel (Gilbert), Ashlie Rebecca (Mark), Sarah (Jonathan), Lee, Laura (Michael), John, Mallory, and Matthew; 18 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister-in-law, Marie Mayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Helping Hands Food Ministry at White Springs Baptist Church.
Pallbearers will be Marc, Kenneth, Chip, Lee, Gilbert, Mark, Michael, Jonathan, John, and Matthew.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service today.
Published in The Gadsden Times from May 27 to May 28, 2019