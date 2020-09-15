1/1
Pluma Christine (Hopper) Nash
Pluma Christine Hopper Nash, 97, of Gadsden, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 12, 2020. All services will be private due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Burial will take place at Samuel's Chapel in Altoona. Collier-Butler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Christine was born in Altoona, but resided the majority of her life in Gadsden. After marrying her late husband, James Henry Ladell Nash, she began growing her family with nine children. Mrs. Nash loved nothing more than being with her family. Her favorite hobby was talking on the phone with family members, and always ending the conversation saying, "love you more." With numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, she made each one feel as though they were her favorite. For many years she was an avid gardener. Christine became legally blind later in life, but this didn't slow her down. She enjoyed listening to religious audiobooks since she could no longer read. Mrs. Nash was a devoted member of West Gadsden Church of Christ. She was known for her unwavering faith and encouraging spirit.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Nash was preceded in death by her parents, Dempsy and Etha Hopper; stepmother, Ann Hopper; and children, Shirley (Buddy) Goodson, Pat Morris, Al Nash, and Carl Nash.
Christine is survived by her children, Myra Williams, J.D. (Karen) Nash, Robbie Bishop, Mike (ReDonna) Nash, and Randy Nash; daughters-in-law, Dale Nash and Glenda Goodson; chosen daughter, Diane Cushing; grandchildren, Emily (Richie) Long, Richard (Tina) Dunn, Adam (Monica Wood) Nash, Maria Moon, John (Karen) Goodson, Christina (Chris) Alexander, Nicole Williams, Brian Nash, Katie (Tony) Mowery, Valerie Price, Daniel Nash, David (Emily) Nash, and Joshua (Jessie) Nash; great-grandchildren, Haili Mewbourn, Clara (Daniel Alvarado) Price, Michael (Korie) Price, Landon Goodson, Logan Goodson, Annette Hoppe, Gabby Goodson, Braxton Long, Kasara Moon, Max (Nicole) Mowery, AJ Mowery, Lyla Mowery, Kristen (Jeremy Warren) Alexander, Eli Amberson, Maddie Alexander, Kade Nash, Taylor Alexander, Khoner Nash, Sydney Hodge, Bella Tilley, Carden Nash, and one on the way; great-great-grandchildren, Brantley and Madyson Pridmore, Everleigh Price, Kallie Warren, and awaiting an arrival.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Amedisys Hospice; Nurse Kelli Wright; CNA Kendra Harris; caregiver and granddaughter, Nicole Williams; and a very special heartfelt thank you to our sisters Myra and Robbie for the constant care of our mother.

Published in The Gadsden Times on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Collier-Butler Funeral Home
824 Rainbow Drive
Gadsden, AL 35901
256-543-2140
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will always remember your mother's sweet smile and kind words. Lots of good memories of all of us growing up together in the Alabama City/Oak Park community. My prayers are with you all, God Bless your family with comfort and love.

Deborah McWhorter Alford Brooks
Friend
