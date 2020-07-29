Funeral will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Preston Rudolph Battles, 74, of Attalla, who passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service.

Mr. Battles was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. He never met a stranger. He was a jack-of-all-trades, loved to trade and work on cars, and loved Gunsmoke, Forrest Gump and old country music.

He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Battles; mother, Marie Battles; brothers, Edward Battles, Jimmy Battles and Sammy Battles.

Mr. Battles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pandora Lemons Battles; sons, Preston Lamar (Tanya) Battles, James Battles; daughters, Karen (Alan) Stanfield, Jenean Battles; chosen son, Mark Rakestraw; grandchildren, Joshua "Roy" Battles, Sidney (Jake) Stanfield, Colton "Boy Boy" Stanfield, Lucas "Boy Howdy" Stanfield; eight great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews who were all like his own children.

The family will be accepting flowers. Special thanks to all family and friends during this time.

The family will accept friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Chapel.

