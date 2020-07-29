1/1
Preston Rudolph Battles
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Preston's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Funeral Chapel for Preston Rudolph Battles, 74, of Attalla, who passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. Morgan Funeral Chapel will be directing the service.
Mr. Battles was a veteran, having served in the United States Army. He never met a stranger. He was a jack-of-all-trades, loved to trade and work on cars, and loved Gunsmoke, Forrest Gump and old country music.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rudolph Battles; mother, Marie Battles; brothers, Edward Battles, Jimmy Battles and Sammy Battles.
Mr. Battles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Pandora Lemons Battles; sons, Preston Lamar (Tanya) Battles, James Battles; daughters, Karen (Alan) Stanfield, Jenean Battles; chosen son, Mark Rakestraw; grandchildren, Joshua "Roy" Battles, Sidney (Jake) Stanfield, Colton "Boy Boy" Stanfield, Lucas "Boy Howdy" Stanfield; eight great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces and nephews who were all like his own children.
The family will be accepting flowers. Special thanks to all family and friends during this time.
The family will accept friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Morgan Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral
07:00 PM
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
625 Gilbert Ferry Rd SE
Attalla, AL 35954
2565387834
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved