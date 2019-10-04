|
Celebration of life for Mrs. Princess Brasher, 54, of Gadsden, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Elijah Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held from noon-6 p.m. today. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2019