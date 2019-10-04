Home

Prestige Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
2412 Sansom Ave
Gadsden, AL 35904
(256) 438-5506
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Reposing
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Princess Brasher Obituary
Celebration of life for Mrs. Princess Brasher, 54, of Gadsden, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church with Pastor Elijah Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in Lincoln Hill Cemetery.
Public viewing will be held from noon-6 p.m. today. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service.
To read the full obituary, please visit our website at www.Prestigememorialfh.com.
Professional service entrusted to Prestige Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory. "Where the name is synonymous with service."
Published in The Gadsden Times on Oct. 4, 2019
