Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Thursday, May 7, 2020
2:00 PM
600 Hanby Drive
Attalla, AL
Quincey Patterson Jr. Obituary
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at 600 Hanby Drive, Attalla, for Quincey Patterson Jr., 94, who passed away May 2, 2020. Bro. Joe Wise will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Quincey "Buddy" Patterson was a lifelong resident of Attalla. He was a World War II veteran and had been employed at Attalla Pipe Shop, Redstone Arsenal and the city of Attalla. He attended church at Unity Baptist Church and Reed Memorial Baptist Church. He was a man of faith and shared his Christian beliefs with all he came in contact with.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Patterson; and sons, Jimmy and Ray.
He is survived by daughters, Faye (Garry) Patton, Brenda Tarvin and Joyce (Bill) Easterwood; sons, Buddy (Rose) Patterson, Harvey Patterson, Allen Patterson, Robert (Janice) Patterson and Quincey Ray (Angela) Patterson; brothers and sisters, Ernest, Jerry, Effie Lee, Ruby Helen, Alice Faye and Mary Ann; 16 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Tony Patterson, Chris Patterson, David Patterson, Austin Clark, Jacob Smith and Tanner Patton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rob McDaniel, Greg Patterson and Scotty Hill.
Special thanks to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, with special thanks to Valerie Nunn.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 6, 2020
