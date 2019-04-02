|
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Forrest Cemetery, Gadsden, AL, for R. E. Laughlin, 94, of Gadsden. Mr. Laughlin passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL, after a period of declining health. Rev. Darrell Brown will officiate. Glencoe-Hokes Bluff Funeral Home & Cemetery is in charge of the services.
Mr. Laughlin was born August 23, 1924, in Altoona, AL, to Charles and Hazel Taylor Laughlin. Affectionately known as "Butch" to his family and friends, Mr. Laughlin, at the age of 17, joined the United States Marine Corps and served in World War II. Following his honorable discharge from the United States Marines, Mr. Laughlin became employed as an inspector at the Republic Steel plant in Gadsden, retiring after 40 years of service.
He was very active in various roles at the churches where he was a member, and was a deacon at Louis Street Baptist Church, Gadsden, AL, for many years. In his personal life, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and was a sports enthusiast.
Mr. Laughlin married Pauline Louise Prichard from Alabama City, AL, and together they had four children: Ronald Larry Laughlin (Carole) of Charlotte, NC; Sandra Dianne Brock (Gary) of Clanton, AL; Kenneth Allen Laughlin (Linda) of Glencoe, AL; and David Randall Laughlin. Mr. Laughlin had eight grandchildren: Aimee Brock Johnson, Southside, AL, Amanda Laughlin Skinner, Birmingham, AL; Meredith Laughlin, Charlotte, NC; Catherine Laughlin Carl, Charlotte, NC; Kristy Laughlin, Attalla, AL; Drew Laughlin, Gadsden, AL; Josh Brock, Hoover, AL; and Daniel Laughlin, Charlotte, NC; Mr. Laughlin is survived by 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Carolyn Joiner, Attalla; and brother, Donald Laughlin, Altoona, AL.
Mr. Laughlin was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Hazel Laughlin; two wives, Pauline Louise Prichard Laughlin and Annie Joyce Grimes Laughlin; son, David Laughlin; twin grandsons, stillborn; sisters, Mildred Collins, Jerlene Robertson, Voyne Sue Laughlin; and brothers, Wilburn, Troy, Aaron, Edmund and Jerry Laughlin.
The family wishes to thank the second-floor nurses and staff at the Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL, for the excellent care they provided Mr. Laughlin during his nearly three-year stay there.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Apr. 2, 2019