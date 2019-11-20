|
|
R. Kent Henslee, a devout and faithful follower of his Lord Jesus Christ, died Monday, November 18, 2019, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday, November 21 until time of service at 1 p.m. at MeadowBrook Baptist Church. Randy Gunter, his Pastor and friend, will officiate. Collier-Butler Funeral Home will direct services.
Kent graduated from Etowah High School, the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama School of Law. Upon graduating, he proudly served in the United States Army. For 57 years, he practiced law in Gadsden as well as internationally.
Kent served at MeadowBrook Church in numerous areas of ministry as Deacon Chairman, Bible teacher and Lay Shepherd. His affiliations included: Gadsden Civitan Club (life membership), Gadsden City Board of Education, Gadsden Chamber of Commerce, Boards of Alabama Power Company and Regions Bank, Etowah Baptist Association and Baptist Health Services and The University of Alabama Red Elephant Club.
Survivors are Mary Henslee, his wife of 59 years; daughter, Susan Hyde and her sons, Jacob and Joshua Hyde; stepdaughter, Brittany Hyde White and her husband, Justin; John Henslee and his son, Andrew Henslee; Stephen Henslee and his daughter, Katlyn. Sally Batson, sister, and her husband, Bert, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, also survive him.
Serving with honor as pallbearers are grandsons Jacob and Joshua Hyde, Andrew Henslee, along with Tommy Morgan, Thomas Simmons and Bennett Tucker Sr.
Miles Douglas Henslee and Marjorie Louise Henslee, Kent's beloved parents; and his sisters, Sandy Henslee and Wanda White, preceded him in death.
In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully acknowledges your desire to contribute memorials in Kent's honor. These may be sent to MeadowBrook's building fund, 2525 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden, AL 35901.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 20, 2019