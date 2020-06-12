Ralph Denice Oliver, 78, of Altoona, passed away on June 2, 2020.
He was born in Etowah County and graduated from Sardis High School, class of 1960. He worked in textile manufacturing most of his life as a sewing machine mechanic.
Mr. Oliver was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Mamie Oliver; brothers-in-law, Fate Boldin and Dewayne White; and stepson, Matthew G. Kelley.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa Rowan Kelley Oliver; daughter, Nancy Oliver Williams (Barry); son, Jonathan W. Oliver; stepson, John Kelley (Angelia); grandchildren, Catelyn and Hannah Williams, Samantha and Matthew Kelley; sisters, Marie Bouldin and Venice White; brother, Robert Oliver; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kindred Hospice and staff in Rainbow City; RN/CRNAs Rachael Epperson, Shelley Dixon, Krystal Osborn, Tiffany Adkins, Lyndell Gilbert; Social Worker Nicole Morris; and Chaplain John Jacobs; along with everyone who said prayers and gave support during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation in honor of Matthew G. Kelley; University of Alabama Football; or Alzheimer's Research.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.alabamacremationservices.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.