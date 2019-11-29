Home

Ralph E. Allred Obituary
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12:30 p.m., at Collier-Butler Chapel for Ralph E. Allred, 70, of Attalla, who passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Interment will be at Rainbow Memorial Gardens. Arrangements under the direction of Collier-Butler Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ralph was a member of the Independent Baptist Faith and a longtime Attalla resident. He graduated from Etowah High School in 1967. He worked as owner and operator of Allred Plumbing Company for 25 years until his retirement; afterwards, he enjoyed several outdoor activities, especially fishing.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Walker D. Allred and Mizell Ballenger.
Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Patricia Allred; son, Lance Allred and husband, Andrew; daughter, Windy Allred Byrd and husband, Joe; grandson, DJ Byrd; granddaughter, Kacie Byrd; sisters, Sharon Kay Jones and husband, Leonard, Shelia Bennett and husband, John; and several nieces and nephews. Thanks to Chad and Christy for introducing Ralph and Patty.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Attalla Healthcare, Kindred Hospice, and Dr. Debora Reiland.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home for visitation Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the hour of service.
Online condolences may be made to www.collier-butler.com.
Published in The Gadsden Times on Nov. 29, 2019
