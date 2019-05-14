Home

Ralph E. Hathcock Obituary
Private services were held at Crestwood Cemetery for Mr. Ralph E. Hathcock, age 82, of Rainbow City, who died Thursday, May 9, 2019.
Mr. Hathcock was preceded in death by wife, Sue; parents, Louie and Evelyn; and 3 siblings.
He is survived by sons, David (Lisa), Alan (Nancy); daughter, Leigh Ann (Byron) Johnson; grandchildren, Sam (Amanda), Jacob (Stephanie) Blake, Molly (Eric); great-grandchildren, Parker, Addison, Rebecca, Katlin, Camden and Bentley.
Published in The Gadsden Times on May 14, 2019
